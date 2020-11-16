M&T Bank Corp Sells 412 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 63.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter worth $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 102.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 198.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE stock opened at $206.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.55. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $213.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.20.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

