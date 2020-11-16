M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,121 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after acquiring an additional 262,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,920,000 after acquiring an additional 387,215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 481,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 890,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,931,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

UL stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.99%.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

