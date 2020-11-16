M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,044 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 82,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

In other news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDU. TheStreet raised MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.