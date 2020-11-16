M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,148 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW opened at $35.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.15, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,614 shares of company stock worth $4,296,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.