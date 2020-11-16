National Bank Financial Boosts Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$65.00

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCBO. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at C$55.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.44. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.41.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

