National Bank Financial Boosts Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$22.00

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MFC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.18.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$20.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 162.41 and a quick ratio of 92.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.56. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of C$12.58 and a one year high of C$27.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

