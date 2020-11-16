National Bank Financial Boosts Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$15.00

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

SIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.35.

SIA opened at C$12.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.90. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$19.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.52. The firm has a market cap of $861.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,356.52%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

