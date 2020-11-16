National Bank Financial Lowers Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) stock opened at C$12.65 on Friday. Yellow Pages Limited has a 52-week low of C$6.00 and a 52-week high of C$13.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.90 million and a P/E ratio of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

In other news, insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total value of C$612,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,002,544.25.

About Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

