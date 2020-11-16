National Bank Financial Trims DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT) Target Price to C$2.50

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) (TSE:DRT) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT.TO) stock opened at C$1.82 on Thursday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.90. The company has a market cap of $154.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

