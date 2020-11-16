National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 958 ($12.52) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid plc (NG.L) to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 940 ($12.28) in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 990 ($12.93) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,011.08 ($13.21).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 915.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 906.51. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion and a PE ratio of 25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 134.99%.

National Grid plc (NG.L) Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

