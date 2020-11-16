NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NRBO opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.65. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRBO. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

