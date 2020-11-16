New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of AmerisourceBergen worth $29,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $108.12 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.09.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.