New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $27.55 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of Watsco worth $27,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 99.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Watsco by 696.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $231.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.58.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.