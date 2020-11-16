New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $28.28 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of DTE Energy worth $28,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. CX Institutional increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,503 shares of company stock valued at $704,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $130.70 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.05.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.