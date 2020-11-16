New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $28.31 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Generac worth $28,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 158.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.62.

GNRC opened at $215.97 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $234.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,054. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

