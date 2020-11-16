New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $28.44 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $28,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,320,000 after acquiring an additional 823,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,415,000 after purchasing an additional 378,570 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,525,000 after purchasing an additional 562,500 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,262,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,252,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.31.

Shares of ARE opened at $164.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.62. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $177.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

