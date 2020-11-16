New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $33.38 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 173,233 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $33,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,274,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,245,600 shares of company stock valued at $498,887,672 over the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

