New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $679.32 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,056,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $679,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

