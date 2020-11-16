New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Conagra Brands worth $27,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 83,817.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,032,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,955 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after purchasing an additional 886,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 228.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 701,401 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 35.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,782,000 after purchasing an additional 674,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 498.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 486,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

