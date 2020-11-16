New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Moderna worth $29,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA opened at $89.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,624,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $1,877,007.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,703,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,242,935.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,070 shares of company stock valued at $40,955,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

