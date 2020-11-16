New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,417 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Tyson Foods worth $30,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

NYSE:TSN opened at $62.35 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.74.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.