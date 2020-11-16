New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,799 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Wayfair worth $30,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in W. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 93,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $28,518,282.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 474,133 shares of company stock valued at $140,002,453. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair stock opened at $235.84 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $349.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

