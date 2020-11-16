New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 30,088 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,088 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $29,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,697,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,428,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,337,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,879,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,764,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,946,000 after buying an additional 279,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $460,017.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,938 shares in the company, valued at $15,188,521.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $56,750.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,574.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,127 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $166.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 135.41, a P/E/G ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.26. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $177.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

