New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 49,224 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,224 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Valero Energy worth $32,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 64.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after buying an additional 2,301,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,938,000 after buying an additional 1,468,690 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 89.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after buying an additional 1,134,670 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3,865.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 742,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,652,000 after buying an additional 723,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after buying an additional 491,203 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

