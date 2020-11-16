New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,500 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $28,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 8.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 150.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 28,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $2,418,896.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,202.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 7,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $569,884.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,381 shares of company stock worth $13,061,011 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded NovoCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

NVCR opened at $124.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.47. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $140.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.19 and a beta of 1.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.