New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 62,100 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Consolidated Edison worth $33,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 246,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.54.

ED stock opened at $81.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

