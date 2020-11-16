New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Northern Trust worth $28,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,700,000 after buying an additional 3,501,094 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 681,158 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,353,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 302,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $90.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.66. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.84.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

