NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFI. CIBC cut their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$16.09 on Thursday. NFI Group Inc. has a one year low of C$9.12 and a one year high of C$33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.41.

About NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.