Noir (NOR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $367.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Noir has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Noir has a total market capitalization of $195,558.10 and approximately $367.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00170534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00027095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00962503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00215047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002416 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 117,952.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00096209 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,361,537 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

