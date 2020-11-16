Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$45.00

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NPI. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

NPI stock opened at C$42.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.29. Northland Power Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$45.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

