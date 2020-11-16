Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,679 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Northrop Grumman worth $78,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC opened at $311.71 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.