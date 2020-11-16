Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut Novavax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Novavax from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $189.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $443,273.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 18,321 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $1,965,660.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,136 shares of company stock worth $30,224,412 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,791,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 7.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management II LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,300,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

