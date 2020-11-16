Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVA. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.32.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$0.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $187.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50. Nuvista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$3.36.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$698,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,532,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,465,365.32.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

