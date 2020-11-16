NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $146.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $152.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.