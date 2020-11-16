Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) announced its earnings results on Saturday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of OXY opened at $11.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

