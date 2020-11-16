Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

OCUL stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $992.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. Equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

