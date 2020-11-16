Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $21,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,271 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.1% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $202.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $213.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

