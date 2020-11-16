Ollie Oliveira Buys 8,000 Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM) Stock

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM) insider Ollie Oliveira bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 433 ($5.66) per share, for a total transaction of £34,640 ($45,257.38).

Ollie Oliveira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Ollie Oliveira bought 3,000 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £12,540 ($16,383.59).

On Thursday, September 24th, Ollie Oliveira bought 3,000 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,670 ($15,246.93).

Shares of BRWM opened at GBX 432.50 ($5.65) on Monday. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 208.50 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 445.55 ($5.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 412.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 386.17. The stock has a market cap of $707.22 million and a PE ratio of 53.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.53%.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

