Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (TSE:OLY) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY.TO) stock opened at C$39.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.47. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$30.20 and a 12-month high of C$55.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions. The Private Health Services Plan division markets, sells, and administers health and dental benefits to business owners.

