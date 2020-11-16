Open Platform (OPEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $800.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $860,091.77 and approximately $800.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00170833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00027091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.51 or 0.00962310 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00215424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002425 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 117,891.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00096134 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

