Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $387.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 24,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $841,179.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,626 shares of company stock worth $10,128,686 in the last ninety days. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.