O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $461.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $454.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,731,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.65.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

