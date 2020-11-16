Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading Up 43.2% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.77 million and $10.18 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00075762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00419625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $518.68 or 0.03189063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00026262 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,843,198 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.