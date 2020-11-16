Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Ormat Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ormat Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of ORA stock opened at $79.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zvi Krieger bought 3,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.77 per share, for a total transaction of $167,310.00. Also, EVP Ofer Benyosef bought 511 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $29,638.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,638. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.