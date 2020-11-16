Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $36.78 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $47.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $710.88 million, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.52. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 56.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 226.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 165.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 620.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

