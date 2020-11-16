Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Alphabet by 18.7% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 14.2% during the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $674,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $1,772.26 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,573.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,495.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.