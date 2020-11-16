Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) & Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Head to Head Review

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) and Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Panasonic and Emerson Radio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panasonic 2 0 1 0 1.67 Emerson Radio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Panasonic presently has a consensus target price of $7.55, indicating a potential downside of 25.98%. Given Panasonic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Panasonic is more favorable than Emerson Radio.

Profitability

This table compares Panasonic and Emerson Radio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panasonic 2.37% 7.70% 2.60% Emerson Radio -74.41% -13.98% -11.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Panasonic and Emerson Radio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panasonic $68.73 billion 0.36 $2.08 billion $0.89 11.46 Emerson Radio $6.29 million 2.75 -$4.31 million N/A N/A

Panasonic has higher revenue and earnings than Emerson Radio.

Risk & Volatility

Panasonic has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerson Radio has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Panasonic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Emerson Radio shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Panasonic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.8% of Emerson Radio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Panasonic beats Emerson Radio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells. The Life Solutions segment provides lighting fixtures, lamps, wiring devices, solar photovoltaic systems, water-related products, interior and exterior furnishing materials, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, air purifiers, bicycles, and nursing care related products, as well as kitchen and bath products. The Connected Solutions segment offers aircraft in-flight entertainment systems and communications services, electronic components mounting machines, welding equipment, PCs and tablets, projectors, professional AV systems, and surveillance cameras, as well as solutions for various industries. The Automotive segment provides automotive-use infotainment systems, automotive switches, automotive audio systems, advanced driver assistance systems, automotive mirrors, and automotive-use batteries, as well as device and systems for electric automobiles. The Industrial Solutions segment offers relays, switches, power supply products, industrial motors and sensors, capacitors, coils, resistors, electronic circuit board materials, semiconductors, and LCD panels, as well as small lithium Â-ion, dry, and micro batteries. The company was formerly known as Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Panasonic Corporation in October 2008. Panasonic Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Kadoma, Japan.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products. The company also licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis for various products. Emerson Radio Corp. markets its products primarily through mass merchandisers and online marketplaces. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

