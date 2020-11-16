Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 37 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,772.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1,198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,573.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,495.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.