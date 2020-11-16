Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Passage Bio stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,609,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $1,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

