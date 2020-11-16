PAVmed (PAVM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 17th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of PAVM stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. PAVmed has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

PAVM has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PAVmed in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PAVmed in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

